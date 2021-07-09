Government urged to make decision over offering Covid jab to vulnerable children

New research shows just 25 children and young people in England died from Covid during the first year of the pandemic – that’s 0.005 per cent of all those who had the virus.

This, as government experts are deciding whether children should be offered the vaccine even though they’re at such low risk. But that’s not true for every child – thousands have been shielding because they’re clinically vulnerable.

Their families are worried they won’t get a chance to be protected before school starts back in the autumn.