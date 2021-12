Rehab for hundreds of thousands of hardcore drugs users, and tackling the criminal gangs who peddle illegal narcotics and “make hell of people’s lives”.

Boris Johnson has declared he’s determined to fight what he called the “disgusting” drugs trade as part of the Government’s 10-year strategy for England and Wales.

That includes a £780 million investment in drug treatment and recovery services, part of a three billion pound total spend over the next three years.