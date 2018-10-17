Government under pressure over universal credit 

The UK Government’s welfare reforms have been described as a “vehicle for cuts” by the Labour party, as they attempted to force ministers to publish what effects universal credit has had on people’s incomes. In Scotland, there’s a new welfare system that will effectively replace the Department for Work and Pensions for the eleven benefits they have the responsibility to deliver. That responsibility, however, does not include universal credit. We speak to Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, Margaret Greenwood.