Government outlines plans to tackle racial disparity in UK

When the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities released its advice to the government a year ago, it sparked a furious backlash from campaign groups, academics and medical experts for downplaying the existence of institutional racism.

It even seemed to suggest that there were positives to be drawn from the UK’s treatment of Black and brown people during its colonial and slave-trading past.

Now the government has come up with a series of measures in response to the report – one of which involves new scrutiny for the use of stop-and-search by the police.