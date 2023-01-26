Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 11.25am
Menu
7m
26 Jan 2023

Government must commit to radical reform of social care system, says report

Social Affairs Editor and Presenter

The author of a landmark report into children’s social care in England has told this programme the government must commit to radical reform of the whole system – a system failing some of the most vulnerable children in care.

Josh MacAlister is chair of The Independent Care Review – he’s put forward a raft of recommendations to overhaul a system few argue is working.

Children in care are far less likely to achieve good GCSEs or go to university. A quarter of the prison population has been in care.

The review’s recommendations will cost an extra £2.6 billion pounds over the next four years.

We’ve been speaking to Casey Armstrong, a young care leaver who has managed to defy the odds but at huge personal cost.