Government has high hopes for fast vaccine roll out

The Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said he hopes everyone over the age of 18 will be offered the covid vaccine by September.

He was speaking as 10 new mass vaccination centres are set to open in the next week.

But the head of NHS England has warned that Covid patients are being admitted to hospital at a rate of one every 30 seconds and a quarter of them will be under 55.

The latest 24-hour figures for the UK show there have been more than 38 thousand new cases. There have been 671 deaths with Covid, which brings the total official death toll to 89,261. The total number of people given a first vaccine dose has risen to more than 3.85 million.