The government has given permission for a new coal mine in Cumbria, the first in the UK for 30 years. The controversial project has generated huge criticism.

Even the minister who led the UK’s COP summit in Glasgow has said it runs counter to Britain’s climate change strategy and will undermine the UK’s leadership on phasing out coal globally. The mine will only produce coking coal for steelmaking so it can’t help reduce household bills, but it will create some 500 jobs in a deprived area.