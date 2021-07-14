Government facing opposition to plan to end Northern Ireland Troubles prosecutions

It’s estimated 3,500 people were killed in the decades of conflict in Northern Ireland that came to be known as the Troubles. The question of how to give their families justice has been a matter of tension and debate ever since.

Today the government announced a solution that seems to have made very few people happy – ending all prosecutions relating to the Troubles, meaning former soldiers and paramilitaries won’t be charged. Critics say it amounts to an amnesty for alleged killers.

We report from Belfast.