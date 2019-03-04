Government faces legal challenge over no-deal Brexit medicine shortages plan

The forecast for the next 5 days
As the Health Secretary Matt Hancock was telling MPs about how the Channel Tunnel will help with the supply of medicines if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, the government was being threatened with a judicial review over its plans to prevent a break in supply.
The so-called ‘Serious Shortage Protocol’ was brought in by the Department of Health in January. It was meant to allow pharmacists to substitute medicines if a particular brand of drugs was not available. But lawyers, backed by a number of charities, say this was done without consultation and could put patients’ lives at risk.