Government criticised for ‘watered down’ Renting Reform Bill

The government’s Renters Reform Bill has passed through the House of Commons and will now make its way to the House of Lords.

Under the bill, landlords would only be able to evict tenants under certain circumstances, such as when they want to sell the property, or when they want to move in.Labour say they will back the bill despite the government watering down some of the original planned protections for renters, including a pledge to abolish no-fault evictions.

But some Conservative MPs have expressed concerns about the bill’s impact on landlords.