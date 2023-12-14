Government announces there will no longer be a dedicated minister for disabled people

The government has announced there will no longer be a dedicated minister for disabled people. Department of Work and Pensions minister Mims Davies will take on the role, but at a lower ministerial level than her predecessor and will combine it with her existing work on social mobility and youth issues.

16 million people in Britain are disabled and the move angered campaigners, already unhappy after last month’s autumn statement, which said people with mobility and mental health problems would be asked to work from home or lose benefits. Let’s talk more about this with Lord Shinkwin, a Conservative peer who has campaigned on disability issues.