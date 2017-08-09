Global elite a ‘key factor’ in London’s housing crisis

Its almost two months since the Grenfell fire but many of those who survived are still living in temporary accommodation both out of choice and because of a dire shortage of social housing in Kensington. There is one development where many of the former Grenfell residents are due to be rehoused. Channel 4 News has obtained data from Transparency International, about who owns many of the properties there. Our analysis shows how many of the properties are owned by members of the global elite, which critics say is a key factor in London’s housing crisis.