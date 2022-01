As the world hits 300 million cases of Covid, the government here has announced a further 313 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

This brings the total number of officially recorded deaths so far in the UK to over 150-thousand. And the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised booster shots are doing a good job of protecting against severe disease, making a fourth Covid vaccine not yet needed.

Ayshah Tull has the latest.