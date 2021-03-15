Channel 4 News
Gay conversion therapy: when will the UK ban the practice?

Minnie Stephenson talks about the distressing and painful practices LGBT people are being put through, and how, at its heart, this so-called “therapy” exploits the emotions of many LGBT people.

The UK has pledged to ban gay conversion “therapy”, the attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, through a range of methods, from prayer to sexual abuse.

But 1,000 days after they made this promise, it’s still legal.

