Gambling Addiction: Bereaved families fight for reform

As the government prepares to redraw the laws on gambling for the first time in 16 years, families whose lives have been devastated by gambling addiction are fighting for much tougher regulation.

The industry points to the nearly £5 billion it brings to the Treasury in tax every year and says it is doing all it can to promote safer gambling.

But for families whose loved ones have taken their own lives after spiralling into addiction, that’s not enough.

They’ve taken their fight to Westminster and we were invited to hear their stories.