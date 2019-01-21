Channel 4 News
21 Jan 2019

Further bomb scares in Derry/Londonderry

Home Affairs Correspondent

With all the talk of Brexit and how a hard border could bring a return to violence Northern Ireland, the car bomb that exploded in Londonderry at the weekend was a stark reminder of how fragile the peace there actually is. Today police carried out a controlled explosion after two more vehicles were hijacked. There was also another arrest, bringing the total number of people being questioned over Saturday’s city centre bomb to five.