From the Elizabethan age to a new era

As the Queen’s coffin makes its final journey to Windsor, 10 days of national mourning will soon draw to a close.

It’s been a time for tens of thousands to share their memories of the late Queen, or see King Charles tour the country, while millions have now watched the State Funeral.

Tomorrow, the world’s cameras and media will turn away – and we will return to some normality – although with a King and prime minister barely starting their new roles, and with a cost of living crisis and potentially tough winter ahead.

As the nation moves from the Elizabethan age into an entirely new era, we take a look back.