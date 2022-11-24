French rescue services failed to respond to sinking migrant boat, leaked report shows

More evidence has emerged highlighting concerns over the response to a migrant boat that sank in the Channel last November, with at least 33 people on board.

A leaked French report into the incident highlighted concerns that French rescue services had failed to respond adequately – and that the stricken dinghy had also crossed from French waters into UK waters during difficulties.

On the first anniversary of the tragedy, our Foreign Affairs correspondent Paraic O’Brien has been speaking to the brother of one man who died.