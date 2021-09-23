Channel 4 News Watch live now Menu
23 Sep 2021

Former MP Keith Vaz subjected aide to ‘sustained and unpleasant bullying’, panel finds

At Westminster, the former Labour Minister Keith Vaz has been found by an independent panel to have subjected a female parliamentary staff member to “sustained and unpleasant bullying”.

It included likening her to a “prostitute”, and the panel has ruled that Mr Vaz should never again be allowed to hold a parliamentary pass.

The panel said Mr Vaz had failed to engage with its investigation due to claims of ill health, despite regularly presenting a radio programme and writing columns for a newspaper.