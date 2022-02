Another day and another Conservative turning on Boris Johnson saying enough is enough – yet the total who have done so publicly is still under 15 – a tiny fraction of the parliamentary party, as the prime minister’s revolutionary guard in the form of Nadine Dorries is pointing out.

The type of Tories coming out now may seem a bit different – more established, more “men in grey suits” – but the bottom line is – he’s still there, still announcing new policies.