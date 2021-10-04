Former Met Police detective claims job offer ‘retracted’ after reporting ‘graphic’ Whatsapp messages

We talked to the former chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, Sir Peter Fahy, and to Paige Kimberly.

She’s a retired Metropolitan Police detective who was hoping to return to the force for part-time work when she joined a colleague’s Whatsapp group.

She was shocked to see messages, she says, were “graphic, sexual and derogatory to women”, posted there.

She claimed that after reporting them her job offer was suddenly withdrawn. A tribunal has now ruled in her favour and she’s due to be compensated.

We began by asking her how she responded when she first became aware of the messages.