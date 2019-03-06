Former Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni: ‘Brexit biggest mistake by a European country since war’

Hard Brexit, soft Brexit, no Brexit – the subject is sucking the oxygen out of the European Union, impatient to tackle the big battle between nationalism and internationalism ahead of its own elections in May.

President Macron has joined the fray with an urgent call to speed up the unification of Europe.

But how will that resonate with voters, especially in countries like Italy, where a populist government is now in charge. We spoke with the former Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.