Beyond of course, the enormous personal tragedies of the Grenfell fire, one of its wider legacies has been to shine an unforgiving light on Britain’s social housing. The former Home Secretary Alan Johnson grew up in the slums of North Kensington, eventually bulldozed to make way for Grenfell. For his generation, a council home was a ticket out of squalor – but now he says people view those in social housing as “losers”. And, after Grenfell, he says that has to change.