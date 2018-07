He served in Churchill’s government and held many major offices of state, famously resigning as foreign secretary over the Falklands invasion. Former prime ministers have led the tributes to Lord Carrington, who’s died at the age of 99. Sir John Major said he felt “immensely privileged” to have known him, while David Cameron described his “kindness and brilliance in equal measure”.

We look back at the life of one of the last great statesmen of our times