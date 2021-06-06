Foreign aid cuts could undermine UK’s global credibility say charities

As the Prime Minister urges global co-operation at the G7 summit, Boris Johnson faces condemnation from charities and some of his own MPs for breaking a manifesto commitment to spend 0.7% of national income on foreign aid. Some thirty Conservative MPs are threatening to back an amendment that would force the government to keep international development spending at current levels. But given the enormous costs of Covid, is that level of spending sustainable?

Our Economics Correspondent Helia Ebrahimi reports.