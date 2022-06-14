Following a rescue team as they find belongings of missing Indigenous Amazon expert

Search teams are continuing to scour a stretch of a remote Brazilian river, looking for a British journalist and indigenous expert who have been missing for more than a week.

Police found a backpack and laptop belonging to Dom Phillips submerged in the Itaquai river near the town of Atalaia do Norte, but denied reports yesterday that they had found their bodies. A fisherman is under arrest after police found traces of blood in his boat.

Our Latin America Correspondent Guillermo Galdos was with the team when they discovered the men’s belongings and sent us this exclusive report.