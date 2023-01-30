Firefighters to join biggest day of industrial action in more than a decade

Wednesday is shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action in more than a decade.

Some train and bus drivers, civil servants, university lecturers and security guards are also planning walkouts. The next nurses strike is planned for Monday.

And late this afternoon it was announced that firefighters had voted overwhelmingly to strike after earlier rejecting a five per cent pay offer.

Joining Jackie are: Corsa Jan, an assistant head at a Leeds primary school and Maxine Wade, who works as a nurse in Leeds. Matt Wrack, the Fire Brigades Union general secretary, joins from South West London.