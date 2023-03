There are more than 600,000 people in the UK living with epilepsy, many of whom use drug sodium valproate to control their seizures.

Now a coalition of epilepsy charities have told the health secretary that a decision to change the way it’s prescribed is ‘dangerous’.

The medication can cause harm to foetuses.

But with 21 deaths a week caused by epilepsy there’s concern about the impact of tighter restrictions on people living with the condition.