Father of London Bridge victim says son’s death must not promote “agenda of hate”

“If Jack could comment on his death – he would be livid… his death, and his life, being used to perpetuate an agenda of hate that he gave his everything, fighting against”.

Impassioned words from the father of Jack Merritt – one of the two people killed in the London Bridge terror attack – as a vigil was held in their honour.

Both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn were among the mourners, but after that brief show of unity – it was back to the furious political row over who was to blame.