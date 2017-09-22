Fatberg: going underground in London’s sewers

In the bowels of subterranean London, something isn’t stirring. It’s sitting there… accumulating. It’s just one of a staggering ten fatbergs blocking London’s Victorian sewers. This one is a 50 metre long rancid blob of congealed, sanitary products, napkins, wet wipes and similar items that do not bio-degrade. But all is not lost – there are now plans to break down the fatbergs and turn them into pure green fuel. Awarning: it ain’t pretty down there.