Cathy Newman going to see the "fatberg"
Published on 22 Sep 2017

Fatberg: going underground in London’s sewers



In the bowels of subterranean London, something isn’t stirring. It’s sitting there… accumulating. It’s just one of a staggering ten fatbergs blocking London’s Victorian sewers. This one is a 50 metre long rancid blob of congealed, sanitary products, napkins, wet wipes and similar items that do not bio-degrade. But all is not lost –  there are now plans to break down the fatbergs and turn them into pure green fuel. Awarning: it ain’t pretty down there.

 

 