Family demands answers after man dies after being restrained in Magaluf

Tobias White was at a nightclub at the Majorcan party resort of Magaluf when he was confronted by bouncers and restrained by police.

His family say that video evidence shows the father-of-two from Nottingham having his neck squeezed by a security guard – unable to move and struggling to breathe.

He was left in a coma for five days before he died last Sunday.

His family believe there could have been a racial element to what happened and want those responsible investigated.

Warning: This report contains disturbing images from the start.