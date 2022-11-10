Family demand answers for child’s care in Scotland’s scandal-hit ‘super hospital’

Caring for a child with a serious illness is one of the most difficult pressures for a family.

The one place you’d expect safe care is in a hospital. But in Scotland’s so-called ‘super hospital’ dozens of children were infected with rare forms of bacteria during their cancer treatment which was probably linked to two deaths, according to an independent review last year while a public inquiry is trying to establish why.

Our Scotland correspondent Ciaran Jenkins has been speaking exclusively to one family whose 5 year old contracted a severe infection, possibly related to the hospital environment – an infection they say they were never told about at the time.