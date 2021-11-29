Families fear the worst for missing relatives after Channel deaths

France has called for a new post-Brexit agreement between Britain and the EU to deal with illegal immigration.

Although Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin ruled out any proposals which would allow the UK to force migrant boats back to France, saying it would be unacceptable.

He said France was prepared to start discussions with the UK about the crisis if the British government took the talks seriously.

Families of the 27 people who died when their dinghy capsized in the Channel last week are waiting anxiously for news.