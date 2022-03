A spring statement in a brutally cold economic climate.

Families are facing the biggest drop in living standards since records began, with prices of food and energy soaring.

The chancellor set out his stall early – he would offer help and security to “hardworking families”. The omission, and for many it was a glaring one, was what he offered for those unable to work and living on benefits.

We went to Leeds and spoke to people on the frontline of Britain’s cost of living crisis.