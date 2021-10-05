Families concerned about how they will get by as universal credit uplift comes to end

The £20 weekly uplift to universal credit, brought in at the start of the pandemic, will officially be scrapped tomorrow, on the very day Boris Johnson gives his keynote speech to conference.

It’s not just Labour MPs who’ve campaigned to keep the extra cash, many Conservatives have openly expressed concerns about the impact on families.

We have been speaking to one woman who works as a charity manager, but says the extra universal credit which tops up her salary is the only thing keeping her head above water.