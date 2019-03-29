Failures in Down’s Syndrome man’s care contributed to his death, inquest jury concludes

A 61-year-old man with Down’s Syndrome was left without nutrition for 19 days after being admitted to the Manchester Royal Infirmary in 2016.

Today an inquest jury said failures in his care constituted neglect, which contributed to his death. Giuseppe Ulleri, known as Joe, was admitted to the hospital with broken bones, but delays in putting a feeding tube into his stomach meant he wasn’t fed.

Mr Ulleri’s family, who had to fight for the inquest, blamed the lack care on his learning disability.