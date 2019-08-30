Extinction Rebellion block one of UK’s most polluted streets in Manchester

Wildfires, rising sea temperatures and a global protest movement.

The state of the planet and the effect of climate change is occupying minds across the globe.

Amidst this backdrop, activists from Extinction Rebellion took their message to the streets of Manchester today.

They caused disruption for drivers by blocking Deansgate, normally one of the city’s busiest streets – and one of its most polluted. Local reaction was mixed.

The city has some of the worst air quality levels in England, and is set to introduce a Clean Air Zone with pollution fines in 2021.