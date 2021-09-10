Exclusive: Voter ID legislation could disproportionately affect ethnic minority communities, new data reveals

How do you solve a problem like electoral fraud in the UK?

For some – you don’t need to – with cases of people stealing votes vanishingly rare.

Yet the government is pushing ahead with a bill that will require people to cast their ballots with a photo identity card.

They say that will strengthen our democracy – yet new research from IPPR shared exclusively with Channel 4 News suggests this could disproportionately affect certain minority ethnic and migrant communities – keeping them away from polling stations.

Filming by Paul Bennett and Devron Callender.

Producer: Toby Bakare and Jamie Roberton.