Exclusive: Voter ID legislation could disproportionately affect ethnic minority communities, new data reveals

How do you solve a problem like electoral fraud in the UK?
For some – you don’t need to – with cases of people stealing votes vanishingly rare.
Yet the government is pushing ahead with a bill that will require people to cast their ballots with a photo identity card.
They say that will strengthen our democracy – yet new research from IPPR shared exclusively with Channel 4 News suggests this could disproportionately affect certain minority ethnic and migrant communities – keeping them away from polling stations.
Filming by Paul Bennett and Devron Callender.
Producer: Toby Bakare and Jamie Roberton.