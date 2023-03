Will that famous Red Wall tumble? A new poll carried out exclusively for this programme with JL Partners shows that if there was an election tomorrow, the Conservatives would be completely wiped out in all 45 of the so-called red wall seats.

A push over for Labour? Not so fast. The survey also reveals there’s not a lot of love for Sir Keir Starmer and his leadership. But with bad news for the Tories ahead of tomorrow’s Budget – can they use the next 20 months to turn things around?