Exclusive: NHS Trust ordered to make immediate changes after maternity scandal

We can exclusively reveal that a review into the trust at the centre of the largest maternity scandal in the history of the NHS will be ordered to make 60 immediate changes to their practices.

The Ockenden review, which will be published tomorrow, has investigated more than 1,800 cases involving Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.

Alongside the families, more than 100 staff have also given evidence. This programme has also been told that in the past fortnight some of the staff have claimed the maternity services are still not safe.