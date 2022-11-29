EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle faced credible threats to her life, says former head of counter terrorism

Neil Basu was in charge of some of Britain’s biggest policing operations of the last decade.

The most senior serving ethnic minority officer in the country, as head of counter-terrorism he was the man at the very top during the Manchester Arena bombing, the London Bridge attack and the Salisbury poisonings.

Tonight, hours before leaving the Metropolitan Police, he’s been speaking exclusively to this programme about battles with his own colleagues on racism, falling out with the government, protecting the royals – and the inside story of the terror plots he foiled, and those he didn’t.