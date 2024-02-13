Channel 4 News Menu
13 Feb 2024

Exclusive: Former Police Federation Chair calls for public inquiry over allegations of ‘systematic bullying’ in organisation



The Police Federation was set up to defend the pay and working conditions of rank-and-file officers in England and Wales – a bit like a trade union, but one that cannot go on strike.

Channel 4 News can reveal that one serving officer has urged the Home Secretary to launch a public inquiry into the Police Federation, alleging that it is riven by ‘bitter infighting’ and ‘systemic bullying’.

In an exclusive interview, a serving police constable and former Federation Chair for Greater Manchester Police, calls for the inquiry to examine failings at the heart of the organisation.