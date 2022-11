Former British soldier David Holden has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a young man as he walked through an army checkpoint in Tyrone more than 30 years ago.

He’s the first veteran to be convicted of an historical offence since the Good Friday agreement.

Aidan McAnespie was shot in the back as he was on his way to a Gaelic football match.

His family welcomed today’s ruling – saying they were relieved and happy after their long wait for justice.