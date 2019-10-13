Channel 4 News
13 Oct 2019

EU: Brexit talks ‘constructive’ but a lot of work remains to be done

Scotland Correspondent

In Aberdeen the Scottish National Party is meeting against the backdrop of a highly critical moment in the Brexit negotiations, amid Conservative talk of compromise.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has just briefed ambassadors in Brussels.

He’s reported to have talked of disappointment at the lack of progress.

The SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has told Channel 4 News “The case for Scottish independence has never been more compelling.”