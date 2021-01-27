EU and AstraZeneca in Covid vaccines row

This is what the latest government figures covering the last 24 hours show.

A further 1,725 people have sadly died, bringing the official UK total to 101,887. There have been more than 25,000 new cases.

More than 311,000 people received their first dose of the vaccine yesterday, meaning more than 7.1 million people have now received their first jab.

But in Europe, there has been no such progress on vaccinations, and an ongoing row between the EU and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca got even more vitriolic today.