Essex lorry deaths: the journey of 39 Vietnamese migrants

When the bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants were discovered in a lorry container in Essex in 2019, it shocked the nation. We look into the story of one woman found in that container – who risked it all to come to the UK.
When the bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants were discovered in a lorry container in Essex in 2019, it shocked the nation. Last month, two men: Eamonn Harrison and Gheorghe Nica were found guilty of multiple counts of manslaughter at the trial. We look into the story of one woman found in that container – who risked it all to come to the UK and provide for her family.
Trigger warnings: descriptions of suffocation, and physical violence
LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE
You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.