The Russia-Ukraine conflict has displaced 10 million from their homes, while more than half of Ukraine’s children have become refugees.

The numbers are almost unimaginable, every one of them a human tragedy.

We’ve been following one couple from Essex who’s been trying to get their families back here after they fled from the Black Sea port of Odesa.

They made it to Moldova, but the journey on to England was anything but simple.

Now, they’ve finally been reunited.