English football gets independent regulator but what does it mean?

The government has finally unveiled its bill that will create an independent regulator for English football.

It said it would tackle fans’ complaints about club owners following protests over the proposed European Super League back in 2021.

There has also been fan fury in the lower leagues – at clubs like Bury and Leyton Orient which have suffered from years of financial mismanagement.

The government says it wants to prevent the historic link between clubs and the communities that support them from being lost.