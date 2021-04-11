England prepares for first phase of reopening

Officials have warned people to stay cautious as England takes a major step to ease lockdown restrictions tomorrow – to minimise the risk of another wave of infections.

The latest 24-hour government figures show 111,109 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday meaning more than 32 million people have now received their first dose.

More than 475,230 people had their second dose taking the number of people who have had both doses to almost seven and a half million.

A further seven people are sadly reported to have died with Covid, bringing the UK total to just over 127,000. And there have been another 1,700 new cases in the UK.

From tomorrow non-essential shops, outdoor pubs and restaurants, gyms and hair salons will be able to open again across England.