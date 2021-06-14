England lockdown exit delayed by four weeks as Covid cases rise

As infections have started to rise again, the Prime Minister said he had no choice but to delay lifting remaining lockdown restrictions in England until a greater proportion of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

Hospital admissions are up as much as 61 per cent, week-on-week, in the North-West.

When the unlocking roadmap was first published it was hoped that on June 21 there would no longer be any limits on social contact in England, that theatres, concerts and sporting events could operate at full capacity and that nightclubs could re-open. That now won’t happen.

But the restriction limiting wedding guests to just 30 will be lifted, as originally hoped.

And care home residents will be able to visit people without having to self-isolate for two weeks afterwards.

One promise the government has made today is that it will not reimpose restrictions it has already lifted.